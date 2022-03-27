Jessica Chastain Rants About ‘Bigoted Legislation’ in Oscars Acceptance Speech

Actress Jessica Chastain won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance in The Eyes of Tammy Faye wherein she knocked “bigoted legislation” passing across the country, an apparent nod to the Florida anti-child grooming bill.

“So many people out there feel hopelessness and alone and suicide is a leading cause of death in the United States,” said Jessica Chastain.

“It’s touched many families. It’s touched mine and especially members of the LGBTQ community…we’re faced with discriminatory and bigoted legislation that is sweeping our country with the only goal of further dividing us,” she added. “There’s violence and hate crimes being perpetrated on innocent civilians all over the world.”

Chastain said that she was inspired by her character, Tammy Faye Baker, and her “radical acts of love.”

“I’m inspired by her compassion and I see it as a guiding principle that leads us forward,” she said.

Watch below:

#Oscars | Jessica Chastain wins Best Actress for 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye" https://t.co/xSfS9nf3Vz pic.twitter.com/X246Niavn8 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) March 28, 2022

While Chastain did not mention Florida bill, it was mentioned earlier in the night when co-host Wanda Sykes said: “We’re going to have a great night tonight. And for you people in Florida, we’re going to have a gay night. Gay, gay, gay, gay, gay, gay.”

Watch below:

Even though the bill specifically bars schools from teaching about sexuality to kindergarteners and third graders, far-left activists have dubbed it the “Don’t Say Gay” bill

“Classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through grade 3 or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards,” the bill says.