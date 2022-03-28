Oscars Slammed After Toto’s ‘Africa’ Plays as Daniel Kaluuya, H.E.R. Take Stage

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: (L-R) Daniel Kaluuya and H.E.R. speak onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
Neilson Barnard/Getty
Simon Kent

The producers behind the 94th Annual Academy Awards on Sunday night have drawn fire from critics who called it “insensitive” to accompany two black presenters as they took the stage at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles with Toto’s “Africa.”

Toto’s “Africa” played as British actor Daniel Kaluuya and singer H.E.R., both of whom claimed Oscars in 2021, strolled into the spotlights to present best supporting actress.

Some argued the 1982 song was a less than stellar choice to introduce two black presenters, the Hollywood Reporter pointed out and others agreed on social media.

Next up Madonna’s 1987 Latin-inspired “La Isla Bonita” was played to introduce Latina actress Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), who herself was introducing the best song nominee from Encanto.

Stephanie Beatriz speaks onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Neilson Barnard/Getty)

That pick also left plenty questioning the choices.

Despite the headwinds produced by the music choices, nothing distracted from Will Smith — who took best actor honors for playing Venus and Serena’s father Richard Williams in the tennis biopic King Richard — who stormed the stage and slapped comedian Chris Rock after the presenter cracked a joke at the expense of Jada Pinkett Smith, the actor’s wife.

As Breitbart News reported, that single action was for most the single talking point of the Oscars evening – contrived or not.

