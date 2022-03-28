Oscars Slammed After Toto’s ‘Africa’ Plays as Daniel Kaluuya, H.E.R. Take Stage

The producers behind the 94th Annual Academy Awards on Sunday night have drawn fire from critics who called it “insensitive” to accompany two black presenters as they took the stage at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles with Toto’s “Africa.”

Toto’s “Africa” played as British actor Daniel Kaluuya and singer H.E.R., both of whom claimed Oscars in 2021, strolled into the spotlights to present best supporting actress.

Some argued the 1982 song was a less than stellar choice to introduce two black presenters, the Hollywood Reporter pointed out and others agreed on social media.

AFRICA BY TOTO??? IN MY ACADEMY AWARDS???? — JIN, TAN, LAUNDRY (@JinySchwartz) March 28, 2022

Ain’t no way the Academy Awards had two black people come out to AFRICA BY TOTO #Oscars #Oscar — Gabriel Kanae (@Dinok0618) March 28, 2022

And the Oscar for “Absolute Worst Time to Play ‘Africa’ by Toto” goes to… THE OSCARS. — Brian Murray (@Murricane1014) March 28, 2022

Who the hell picked “Africa” as the song for Daniel and H.E.R. walking up, that seems like the easiest choice to not make #Oscars — Xandra (@xanschlechte) March 28, 2022

Uh….They played « Africa » by Toto as Daniel Kaluuya came on stage. The Oscars still got it! — Chris Berube (@ChrisBerube) March 28, 2022

Next up Madonna’s 1987 Latin-inspired “La Isla Bonita” was played to introduce Latina actress Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), who herself was introducing the best song nominee from Encanto.

That pick also left plenty questioning the choices.

And Vivir Mi Vida for the Encanto team!!!!! pic.twitter.com/8cFelPmUer — Hilary Banks (@soniamariesays) March 28, 2022

so far they've introduced Daniel Kaluuya and H.E.R. with Toto's "Africa" and Stephanie Beatriz with "La Isla Bonita," honestly how the hell is this happening — rob sheffield (@robsheff) March 28, 2022

After Africa and La Isla Bonita the Oscars are going to play Wang Chung when Youn Yuh-jung walks out aren’t they. — Soo Youn (@lalasoo) March 28, 2022

Despite the headwinds produced by the music choices, nothing distracted from Will Smith — who took best actor honors for playing Venus and Serena’s father Richard Williams in the tennis biopic King Richard — who stormed the stage and slapped comedian Chris Rock after the presenter cracked a joke at the expense of Jada Pinkett Smith, the actor’s wife.

As Breitbart News reported, that single action was for most the single talking point of the Oscars evening – contrived or not.