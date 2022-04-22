Actress Janelle Monae: ‘I Don’t See Myself as a Woman,’ ‘God Is Much Bigger than He or She’

Pop star and Hidden Figures actress Janelle Monáe is the latest Hollywood celebrity to join the gender “non-binary” bandwagon, saying she will use “they / them’ pronouns, in addition to “she / her” pronouns, going forward.

Janelle Monáe revealed her gender status during an appearance this week on Red Table Talk, the Facebook chat show from Jada Pinkett Smith.

“I just don’t see myself as a woman, solely. I feel all of my energy,” Monáe reportedly said. “I feel like God is so much bigger than the ‘he’ or the ‘she.’ And if I am from God, I am everything. But I will always, always stand with women.”

She added: “I will always stand with black women. But I just see everything that I am, beyond the binary.”

The Hidden Figures and Knives Out 2 star made headlines in 2018 when she debuted the music video for the song the “PYNK” dressed in a vagina costume.

In a separate interview with the Los Angeles Times, Monáe elaborated: “My pronouns are free-ass-motherfucker and they/them, her/she.”

Monáe previously came out as “pansexual” in 2018. She is the latest in a growing list of celebrities to declare themselves to be gender non-binary or fluid. Demi Lovato, Sam Smith, and HBO Max’s And Just Like That star Sara Ramirez have all come out as non-binary.

