Matt Damon Mocked for Starring in Crypto Commercial as Market Crashes

As cryptocurrency continues to crash in value, Matt Damon is being mocked for starring in a commercial for Crypto.com less than a year ago.

The commercial, titled “Fortune Favors the Brave,” first aired in October and touted the innovative possibilities of digital currency. Shot by Christopher Nolan’s regular cinematographer Wally Pfister, the ad features Damon waxing poetic about the explorers and adventurers of centuries past, implicitly comparing them to today’s cryptocurrency innovators.

In recent weeks, a massive sell-off has pushed the crypto market into bear territory, erasing hundreds of billions of dollars in value for investors.

The plunge has provoked online mockery at Damon’s commercial. The Intercept journalist Jon Schwarz noted that if you had bought $1000 of a Bitcoin fund when Damon’s crypto ad premiered, you would now have just $476.

If you bought $1000 of a bitcoin ETF when Matt Damon's "Fortune Favors the Brave!" crypto ad premiered on October 28 last year, you would now have $554. pic.twitter.com/qgeVmGYZw7 — Jon Schwarz (@schwarz) May 9, 2022

Others pilloried Damon for shilling for Crypto.com by invoking some of his past movies. The YouTube stars known as The Gregory Brothers included a clip showing Damon’s villainous character from Interstellar.

Matt Damon to his crypto investors: pic.twitter.com/mS4XIAS5ud — The Gregory Brothers (@gregorybrothers) May 12, 2022

Matt Damon’s crypto shill ad should’ve been called Bourne Yesterday — Damon Agnos (@damonagnos) May 11, 2022

Matt Damon was in Oceans 11, 12, 13. You crypto guys just fell victim to his latest heist — Thor Benson (@thor_benson) May 12, 2022

The Onion also joined the Damon pile-on.

Matt Damon wasn’t the only celebrity to shill for Crypto.com. NBA stars LeBron James and Joel Embiid have both appeared in commercials for the digital trading company.

