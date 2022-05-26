Netflix Adds Graphic Violence Warning Ahead of ‘Stranger Things 4’ Premiere After Texas Shooting

Netflix has added a content warning ahead of the fourth season of Stranger Things following the horrific shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 children dead along with two teachers.

The disclaimer that will appear during Friday’s premiere will say that the show will contain violent content involving children in the first scene, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“We filmed this season of Stranger Things a year ago,” the warning reads. “But given the recent tragic shooting at a school in Texas, viewers may find the opening scene of episode 1 distressing. We are deeply saddened by this unspeakable violence, and our hearts go out to every family mourning a loved one.”

The description for the premiere episode will also include: “Warning: Contains graphic violence involving children.”

The disclaimer will only be shown in the United States and not globally.

A Netflix spokesperson explained that the opening scene is “very graphic” and warranted the warning.

“We decided to add the card given the proximity of the premiere to this tragedy — and because the opening scene is very graphic,” the spokesperson said.

The move comes after CBS pulled the FBI season finale that featured a student involved in a deadly robbery. Beyond television, other artists have adjusted their schedules in the wake of the shooting. “American Pie” singer Don McLean pulled out of singing at the upcoming NRA convention in Houston.

“In light of the recent events in Texas, I have decided it would be disrespectful and hurtful for me to perform for the NRA at their convention in Houston this week,” McLean said.

“I’m sure all the folks planning to attend this event are shocked and sickened by these events as well. After all, we are all Americans. I share the sorrow for this terrible, cruel loss with the rest of the nation,” he concluded.

Musicians Lee Greenwood and Larry Gatlin are still scheduled to perform at the convention as well as Danielle Peck