Pop Star Kesha Comes Out as ‘Not Gay,’ ‘Not Straight,’ but ‘Open to it All’

In celebration of Pride Month, pop star Kesha announced that she is neither gay nor straight, but is “open to it all.”

Addressing fans on Instagram, the “We R Who We R” singer wished fans a “Happy Pride Day.”

“In case I haven’t been straight forward enough (LOL) I just wanted to take a sec to tell everyone that you are not only enough, just as you are, but the world is so fucking lucky to have you,” the singer added.

Then she got more personal.

“I’m not gay. I’m not straight. I don’t know what I am. I love people. I love people because we are all our own little consciousness journeys, dancing around the sun. How weird and interesting and fun this life is, right? I refuse to be anything, really, except for open to it all. I know it can be confusing sometimes, but you are so seen and loved,” she exclaimed.

“Love u animals, happy pride.”

The “Blow” singer has previously described herself as “bisexual” in 2019 and insisted she was not “hiding” her sexuality.

Also, in 2013, she claimed that gender was not a factor when she was choosing someone to date. Though she has been dating Brad Ashenfelter since 2014, according to Page Six.

“He’s really, a really sweet human being. I’m very happy to have him in my life,” she told Ryan Seacrest.

Kesha has also been politically active.

In 2016, the singer appeared at a Democrat rally to push gun control insisting that we can “control who we give the fucking weapons to.”

Back in 2018, for instance, she launched a political music video pleading the case for illegal alien DREAMers amid an announcement that she has partnered with United We Dream, a group that supports DACA recipients.

In 2019, the activist singer released a song imagining a world without “rich, white, straight, men.”

