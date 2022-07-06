Report: ‘The Flash’ Star Michael Shannon Movie Production Quits Arkansas in Protest over Abortion Trigger Law

A movie production directed by Oscar-nominated actor Michael Shannon has reportedly quit Arkansas in protest over the state’s abortion trigger law that took effect following the Supreme Court’s historic reversal of Roe v. Wade.

Michael Shannon was set to film his directorial debut Eric Larue in Arkansas, but the production has left the state in favor of North Carolina, according to a report from Deadline. The report cited the reason as Arkansas’ Act 180 of 2019 that took almost immediate effect following the high court’s ruling.

Under Act 180, the state has banned all abortions except in cases where the mother’s life is in danger. Physicians performing abortions will face criminal prosecution but women seeking abortions won’t.

Like many states, Arkansas offers film and TV tax incentives designed to lure productions to the state, thus boosting employment and spending. North Carolina also offers incentives.

Eric Larue, which is based on a play by Brett Neveu, takes place in the aftermath of a school shooting, with the mother of the young shooter attempting to connect with the mothers of the victims.

As Breitbart News reported last year, the Will Smith movie Emancipation, which is backed by Apple Studios, quit Georgia in protest of the state’s recently passed voter integrity law.

It was about six years ago when Shannon, an open Donald Trump hater, smeared conservative Americans and declared “The big red dildo running through the middle of our country needs to be annexed to be its own country of moronic assholes.”

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com.