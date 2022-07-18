Kitchen Sink: Pink Hits Back in Music Video Using KKK, Hitler, Supreme Court, BLM Riots, Jan 6, LGBTQ, Gun Control to Prove She’s Not ‘Irrelevant’

Pink released the music video to her new single Irrelevant on Monday and the result is a woke farrago of angry sermonizing that brings together almost every far-left, progressive cause under the sun — abortion, January 6, gun control, LGBTQ , global warming, and the Black Lives Matter riots of 2020.

In a truly original artistic sleight of hand, the video equates today’s woke protests with the civil rights movements of the past, while demonizing conservatives as Nazis and the KKK.

Pink is donating proceeds from the single to Michelle Obama’s “non-partisan” voter registration initiative. Obama’s project, which has also aggressively pushed voting by mail, is backed by a slew of left-wing Hollywood and sports celebrities whose past public statements have been anything but non-partisan.

The left-wing pop star focuses much of her fury on the abortion debate with the refrain:

Girls just wanna have rights

So, why do we have to fight

The video also isolates the Supreme Court justices who voted to overturn Roe v. Wade — including Clarence Thomas, Brett Kavanaugh, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch, and Amy Coney Barrett.

Watch below (Warning: Graphic language and images):

The song directly addresses Pink’s seeming insecurity about being labeled “irrelevant.”

You can call me irrelevant, insignificant

You can try to make me small

I’ll be your heretic, you fuckin’ hypocrite

I won’t think of you at all

Sticks and stones and all that shit

Does Jesus love the ignorant?

I like to think he’d gladly take us all

Last month, following the high court’s decision, Pink demanded that pro-lifers stop buying and listening to her music, saying those people should “never fucking listen to my music again,” and “fuck right off.”

In a statement sent to various outlets, Pink hit back at those who have written her off as “irrelevant.”

“As a woman with an opinion and the fearlessness to voice that opinion, it gets very tiring when the only retort is to tell me how irrelevant I am. I am relevant because I exist, and because I am a human being. No one is irrelevant. And no one can take away my voice,” she said.

