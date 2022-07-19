Report: Comedian Jak Knight’s Death Ruled Suicide

The death of popular standup comedian Jak Knight has been ruled a suicide, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.

An autopsy report obtained by People magazine claims that the comedian used a handgun to take his own life last week.

The body of the 28-year-old writer and actor was discovered on an embankment in Los Angeles on July 14.

Knight wrote for several shows, including the Netflix comedy, Big Mouth, and ABC’s Black-ish. He also co-created, executive produced, and starred in the new Peacock series, Bust Down, which debuted in March.

The comedian first came to prominence with his standup comedy and performed as an opening act for stars including Dave Chappelle, Aziz Ansari, Joel McHale, and Eric Andre. His standup success led him to a Netflix special, The Comedy Lineup series.

In a statement, the comedian’s family wrote, “Knight’s loved ones ask that their privacy please be respected during this extremely difficult time,” according to PageSix.

“Jak Knight was a hysterical and honest comedian. We will miss him tremendously,” Comedy Central tweeted Friday.

Jak Knight was a hysterical and honest comedian. We will miss him tremendously. pic.twitter.com/F1dQEjT5GV — comedycentral (@ComedyCentral) July 15, 2022

Tributes and laments filled social media upon the news:

RIP to Jak Knight, honestly was my fav comedian these days. Unapologetically bold and hilarious❤️ — FLYLO (@flyinglotus) July 16, 2022

A phenom. An incredible talent and more importantly a great guy. RIP JAK KNIGHT. pic.twitter.com/1nYBlK0RGR — Eddie Della Siepe (@EddieDellaSiepe) July 15, 2022

This is how I’ll always remember my friend Jak Knight: laughing and making us laugh. He was brilliant, hilarious, loving, and one of a kind. My heart goes out to his family, by blood and by comedy, and everyone who loved Jak. There were a lot of us, and we miss him already. 💔 pic.twitter.com/YWA7OGyiFl — Andrew Goldberg (@BigMouthAndrew) July 17, 2022

A heartbreaking loss for the Big Mouth family. Writer and voice actor for beloved character Devon. An enormous talent. Rest in peace Jak Knight. pic.twitter.com/oA6dR1YfMw — Big Mouth (@bigmouth) July 17, 2022

RIP Jak Knight pic.twitter.com/pDxGEbmvq1 — adult swim (@adultswim) July 16, 2022

