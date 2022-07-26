Tony Dow, ‘Leave It to Beaver’ Star Who Played Wally Cleaver, Dead at 77

Beloved actor and director Tony Dow, who reached rarefied Hollywood stardom status playing the hunky older brother Wally Cleaver to actor Jerry Mathers’ Beaver in the iconic 60’s series Leave It to Beaver has died. Dow was 77.

“It is with an extremely heavy heart that we share with you the passing of our beloved Tony this morning. Tony was a beautiful soul – kind, compassionate, funny and humble,” read the Facebook message from Dow’s management team.

More to come.