Actress Lena Dunham: Overruling of Roe v. Wade One of the ‘Darkest Days’ of My Life

Filmmaker Lena Dunham — who once said she has never had an abortion but wishes she had — says the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overrule Roe v. Wade was one of the “darkest days” she has experienced in her life.

“I’m terrified,” Dunham told Yahoo! Entertainment of the Court’s Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling. “I grew up with a mother who was part of the Downtown Women’s Action Coalition that went and held hands around abortion clinics to make sure that women could enter and exit safely without being harassed by protesters.”

“I was also raised to say ‘anti-choice’ and not ‘pro-life’ for people who advocate those views,” the 7 Days in Hell actress added, before claiming that pro-life Americans are “anti-the livelihood of people with female reproductive organs.”

Dunham went on to bizarrely refer to women as “people who are assigned female at birth,” stating, “when people who are assigned female at birth don’t have bodily autonomy, we don’t have a free society.”

“So those are my beliefs, and I think that it’s my job and all of our jobs to do everything that we can to make abortion accessible and affordable,” she added.

Dunham also implored Americans to “make sure that people who are in these states that are locking down are going to have support of people who are in states where there is more freedom to get where they need to go and make the choices to live free lives.”

“My life exists because I’ve been allowed to have bodily autonomy,” Dunham affirmed. “My ability to have and pay for a hysterectomy allowed me autonomy because I no longer lived in chronic pain.”

“I think that [June 24] was probably one of the darkest days that I’ve experienced in my life in terms of my terror around what’s happening in this country,” the actress added.

Dunham is just one of many celebrities having a public meltdown over the idea that women may not be able to as easily kill their unborn children in a post-Roe America.

In 2016, Dunham proclaimed that she has never had an abortion but wishes she had, because she believes killing one’s own unborn child is a sign of “bravery” and “self-knowledge.”

