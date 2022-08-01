Beyoncé Caves to Woke Mob, Removes Word ‘Spazz’ After Accusations of ‘Ableism’

Beyoncé is caving to the woke cancel mob by agreeing to remove to word “spazz” from her new album Renaissance, following complaints that the word is ableist.

“The word, not used intentionally in a harmful way, will be replaced,” a spokesperson for the pop diva said in a statement sent to multiple news outlets Monday.

The word “spazz” and its variants are used in the song “Heated,” which is the 11th track of the album. “Spazzin’ on that ass, spazz on that ass,” Beyonce sings. The lyrics occur late in the number, around two-thirds of the way through the single.

“Spazz” is seen by some activists as an ableist slur against people with spastic muscle conditions. Woke activists don’t seem to have any problem with the use of the n-word or the abundance of profanity in the song.

The woke anger toward Beyoncé appears to have stemmed from a recent article in The Guardian that complained about the pop star’s use of the word “spazz.”

“Beyoncé’s commitment to storytelling musically and visually is unparalleled, as is her power to have the world paying attention to the narratives, struggles and nuanced lived experience of being a Black woman,” the article said. “But that doesn’t excuse her use of ableist language.”

Beyoncé’s decision to placate the woke mob comes shortly after fellow pop star Lizzo publicly apologized to her fans following similar accusations of ableism regarding the use of the word “spazz” in her new single “GRRRLS.”

