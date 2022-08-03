Woke Scandal Blows Up After Warner Bros. Shelves $70 Million ‘Batgirl’: ‘Minority Talent Are Not Pawns’

A backlash is spreading like wildfire on social media after Warner Bros. announced it would be shelving the nearly-completed Batgirl movie — a production that would have featured DC’s first trans character — reportedly refusing to release it in theaters or on HBO Max.

As part of its recent merger with Discovery, Warner Bros. announced on Tuesday that the $90 million Batgirl will not be flying into theaters anytime soon and will not be sold to a streaming service. According to Warner Bros. Picture Spokesperson, the shocking and unprecedented decision stems from the company’s “strategic shift” in the DC Universe. The studio also shelved a Scooby-Doo movie.

“The decision to not release Batgirl reflects our leadership’s strategic shift as it relates to the DC universe and HBO Max,” said the spokesperson. “Leslie Grace is an incredibly talented actor and this decision is not a reflection of her performance. We are incredibly grateful to the filmmakers of Batgirl and Scoob! Holiday Haunt and their respective casts and we hope to collaborate with everyone again in the near future.”

Batgirl had originally been designed for an HBO Max release, but the budget reportedly swelled past $90 million due to coronavirus restrictions during the pandemic. Though it had entered post-production, Warner Bros. decided it was not worthy of a theatrical run. Insiders told TheWrap that the studio heads ultimately believed the film “did not work.”

“The new owners and management, led by CEO David Zaslav, are committed to making DC titles big theatrical event films, and Batgirl isn’t that. Insiders added that studio brass loves the film’s directors and star, and are actively planning to work with them soon,” noted the outlet.

Similar to the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut phenomenon that led to the re-release of Justice League, a steady backlash has been brewing online, which has been even more amplified by the fact that Batgirl star Leslie Grace checks a big representation box as a Latina American.

Leslie Grace was incredible in IN THE HEIGHTS. BATGIRL was supposed to be her chance to become a bonafide movie star. WB is taking that away from us. And I will not stand for it. #ReleaseTheBatgirlMovie pic.twitter.com/gaGNAdJh7E — Ezra Cubero (@EzraCubero) August 2, 2022

Regardless of how you feel about the DCEU, the cancellation of #Batgirl sucks. Leslie Grace was robbed of her moment. Everyone else involved, including Adil and Bilal, deserved better. It’s just more proof that Warner Bros. has no plan. 🏽‍♂️ — Dempsey Pillot (@DempseyPillot) August 2, 2022

If the BATGIRL cancellation really was all about David Zaslav “asserting his dominance over the DC brand,” I’d like to send a message back to say that minority talent are not pawns for your petty power plays 🙃 https://t.co/wGiJVv9HkZ — Zoë Rose Bryant (@ZoeRoseBryant) August 3, 2022

If the BATGIRL cancellation really was all about David Zaslav “asserting his dominance over the DC brand,” I’d like to send a message back to say that minority talent are not pawns for your petty power plays 🙃 https://t.co/wGiJVv9HkZ — Zoë Rose Bryant (@ZoeRoseBryant) August 3, 2022

God, my heart just breaks for Leslie Grace. She saw so much of herself in this role and spent so much time researching Batgirl to play Barbara Gordon *perfectly*, and now, she’ll never be able to share that with the world. #ReleaseBatgirl pic.twitter.com/6TGEVCZy17 — Zoë Rose Bryant (@ZoeRoseBryant) August 2, 2022

Sorry, I just can't believe that a film starring Michael Keaton and JK Simmons and directed by the people behind Ms Marvel could be bad. I think what happened here was that DC accidentally made a good film and moved quickly to cancel it. https://t.co/zbpiYOqdgn — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) August 3, 2022

…But it's too bad it's unlikely to generate it's own "SnyderCut"-style release push bc the (hypothetical) fandom for a project like #Batgirl i.e. women, younger diverse audiences, etc tend to have hobbies, jobs, LIVES to engage with instead of harassing movie execs online ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/7XnEJxa0gO — Like Kurosawa, I Make Mad (@the_moviebob) August 2, 2022

Remember when we made a big deal that the Warner Brothers-Discovery merger had no Latino on its new board…. Gordita Chronicles cancelled.

BatGirl- starting an Afro-Latina- an almost finished film that costs $90 million won't be released. — Julissa Natzely Arce Raya (@julissaarce) August 2, 2022

The arrogance of a studio throwing an actress considered as big a rising star as Leslie Grace under the bus this publicly when your chief box-office rival is the most powerful studio on the planet and can have her on Feige's post-credit greenscreens (or in a Jedi robe) in a WEEK — Like Kurosawa, I Make Mad (@the_moviebob) August 3, 2022

As a hispanic man that was excited to see Leslie Grace step into the role of Batgirl & give little hispanic girls a hero they could relate to, & have been excited for Blue Beetle to represent hispanic culture in a way that’s never been done before, I’m just worried man. — Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) August 3, 2022

Leslie Grace was going to be DC’s first female hispanic lead. Not anymore. Sasha Calle’s debuting as Supergirl in a film where the social conversation will be set on the drama bts. If you takeaway Blue Beetle from the Hispanic community as well, that’d be a REALLY bad look. — Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) August 3, 2022

To film an entire movie, absorb all that cost, and ultimately not allow distribution is cruel to all involved. Leslie Grace is a tremendous talent and so many people were so excited to see an Afro-Latiné Batgirl. I hope she gets all the love and shine she deserves. — Karla Monterroso (@karlitaliliana) August 3, 2022