HBO Max Preps ‘Secretly Gay’ FBI Agent ‘Green Lantern’ Series After ‘Batgirl’ Movie Axed

HBO Max is reportedly still moving forward with its Green Lantern series that will portray the title superhero as a “secretly gay” FBI agent. The decision comes after parent company Warner Bros. Discovery took an ax to its Batgirl movie, which featured a transgender character in the main cast.

The streamer told TVLine that Green Lantern is still alive and “definitely movie forward.” The series, which isn’t expected to debut until 2024, comes from mega-producer Greg Berlanti, who is behind numerous TV series and the gay romantic comedy Love Simon.

Green Lantern, which is the series’ working title, will tell the superhero’s story in an unconventional way, beginning in 1941 with the very first Green Lantern — a secretly gay FBI agent named Alan Scott (War Horse’s Jeremy Irvine).

The series will also portray subsequent versions of the Green Lantern character, including one from 1984, played by Finn Wittrock.

Warner Bros. Discovery is making deep cuts across its media properties as CEO David Zaslav has promised to find at least $3 billion in savings. Among the first casualties of the newly merged conglomerate was CNN+, the short-lived streamer that was axed after just one month in a major humiliation to CNN.

The company also canceled the TBS comedy show Full Frontal with Samantha Bee — a ratings loser that had nonetheless survived for seven seasons. Host Samantha Bee made a number of increasingly unhinged pronouncements, calling Ivanka Trump a “cunt” and demanding her viewers to harass Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito.

As Breitbart News reported, the upcoming Batgirl movie has been shelved despite being nearly finished. The superhero movie, which came with a price tag estimated at $90 million, will skip cinemas and HBO Max and instead serve as a tax write-off for the company.

