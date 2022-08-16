Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Deal with Netflix Rumored on the Rocks with Little to Show So Far

They were the toast of Hollywood when they arrived in California, but now Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are rumored to be wearing out their welcome, especially at Netflix, which has yet to see a finished product from its multi-million-dollar production deal with the ex-royal couple.

Conflicting reports are swirling around the couple’s relationship with Netflix, with some British tabloids claiming that the deal is on the rocks as executives grow increasingly impatient with the Sussexes. Other reports state that the couple is in the midst of production of an intimate docuseries that Netflix is aiming to debut alongside season five of The Crown in November.

What is not in dispute is that Netflix is a vastly different company from when it first signed the couple. An unprecedented exodus of subscribers has put the once invincible streamer on the ropes, with hundreds of pink slips issued, in-development projects cut, and promises from executives to rein in profligate spending.

As Breitbart News reported, one of the Sussex’s projects was a casualty of the belt-tightening — Pearl, the working title of the animated series that was created by Markle through Archewell Productions, the company she and Prince Harry set up at Netflix last year.

British tabloids including The Daily Express and The Daily Star have run stories in recent days claiming that “the clock is ticking” on the couple’s Netflix deal and that their future with the streamer is looking “much less certain.”

But Page Six recently ran a story saying Netflix is still aiming to stream the couple’s docuseries by the end of the year — and wants to tie it in with The Crown.

“There is a lot to organize and a lot of things at play here. Netflix wants to make sure they get in there and don’t get scooped” by Harry’s memoir, which is also due in the fall, a source told Page Six.

