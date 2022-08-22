Trevor Noah Condemns Cancel Culture: ‘All of Us Should Have an Opportunity at Redemption’

Comedy Central’s The Daily Show host Trevor Noah is the latest comedian to publicly condemn cancel culture, saying people have become too quick to judge others. He also said everyone deserves a chance to redeem themselves.

Trevor Noah joins a growing list of comedians who have denounced cancel culture as a harmful trend not just to the world of comedy, but to society as a whole. Others who have taken a stand against cancel culture include Dave Chappelle, Jerry Seinfeld, Eddie Murphy, John Cleese, and Rowan Atkinson.

Trevor Noah made his point during an interview with Variety‘s “Awards Circuit” podcast on Thursday, though he didn’t use the term “cancel culture” by name.

“I think we have gotten very comfortable discarding human beings, immediately tossing them away and making them irredeemable characters,” he said. “When in fact, I think all of us should be afforded the opportunity to redeem ourselves. All of us should have an opportunity at redemption.”

During the podcast, Noah defended Kanye West who was banned from performing at the Grammy Awards this year, with organizers citing his “online behavior.” (Noah hosted the Grammys telecast in April.)

“Human beings are a paradox,” Noah said. “We can love people who we hate, we can hate people who we love. Human beings as a whole are a complicated paradox. And so, I don’t like to live in a world where we constantly discard human beings like pieces of trash.”

