Ellen DeGeneres Woke Animated Show Canceled at HBO Max Before 20 Episodes Aired

Cartoon Network and HBO Max have canceled several shows aimed at preschoolers promoting prepubescent sexuality and other woke content with shows like Little Ellen, which includes same-sex couples from producer Ellen DeGeneres, among the first to go.

Variety outlines the decision was made in the interests of cutting costs.

As Breitbart News reported, the programming slate, originally called “Cartoonito,” debuted last year on both the networks which are divisions of WarnerMedia.

WarnerMedia said all “Cartoonito” early childhood content would align with Cartoon Network’s recently embraced tagline “Redraw Your World,” which aims to “empower kids to feel comfortable with who they are, embrace their uniqueness and believe anything is possible.”

WarnerMedia also said the programming will focus on something called “Humancentric Learning,” which it vaguely defined as the endeavor to “support every child’s humanness by celebrating their unique selves and encouraging them to interact with others with empathy, respect, and fairness.”

Among the new titles was the animated Little Ellen, which tells the story of a young Ellen DeGeneres and includes same-sex couples all grappling with issues around their sexuality.

Little Ellen co-creator Jennifer Skelly told Variety she only found out her show would be removed from HBO Max earlier this month by reading the news.

“It’s really devastating,” Skelly lamented. “I’ve worked on a million things that have never seen the light of day, but it’s pretty rare that you get this far down the pipe — it’s literally done — and it’s still not going to see the light of day.”

Shortly before the 10-episode Season 3 of Little Ellen was set for release in June 2022, Skelly was reportedly told Warner Bros. Discovery was planning on holding it until 2023. It wasn’t until August the team found out both Seasons 3 and 4 would be shelved indefinitely.

One of the main reasons for this content bloodbath is so Warner Bros. Discovery can cut back on paying residuals as part of a broader plan to slash costs.