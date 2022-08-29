‘Bros’ Star Billy Eichner Smears Clarence Thomas and ‘All the Homophobes on the Supreme Court’ in MTV VMAs Tirade

Bros and Disney’s Lion King star Billy Eichner strode to center stage at the 2022 MTV VMAs on Sunday night and launched a smear-filled attack on what he called “all the homophobes on the Supreme Court.”

Eichner plugged his upcoming gay rom-com Bros while introducing a live set from Panic! At The Disco before telling the audience just what he thinks about members of the Supreme Court in general and long-serving Justice Clarence Thomas in particular.

“Bros is making history as the first gay rom-com ever made by a major studio,” Billy Eichner said to the crowd, urging them to see it. “And the first where every role is played by an openly LGBTQ actor.

“We need to show all the homophobes like Clarence Thomas and all the homophobes on the Supreme Court that we want gay love stories and we support LGBTQ people,” the comedian told the crowd at at New Jersey’s Prudential Stadium.

Please listen to @billyeichner’s speech on the #VMAs stage, and then listen to it again. 🌈 pic.twitter.com/ZRQLgvAYwc — Video Music Awards (@vmas) August 29, 2022

Thomas was among the five justices who voted to overrule the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, holding in the Dobbs case that the Constitution does not include a right to abortion and returning the issue of abortion laws and regulations to state legislatures, as Breitbart News reported.

Eichner’s Bros is the first major studio film to feature an all-LGBTQ principal cast playing heterosexual roles.

The film is out 30 September in the U.S. and 28 October in the UK.