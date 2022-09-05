Dropkick Murphys Singer Ken Casey Attacks MAGA Country in Profane Rants: Buying ‘Those F**king Hats’ Makes You ‘Part of the Problem’

The punk rock band Dropkick Murphys’ frontman Ken Casey delivered a series of profane rants against supporters of former President Donald Trump and his MAGA agenda, saying that anyone who buys “those fucking hats” is “part of the problem.”

Ken Casey spewed his hatred of all things MAGA at recent concerts in New York and Pennsylvania, some of which was captured on video that subsequently went viral. He also ranted against “election deniers” and, vaguely, billionaires.

At a concert at the New York State Fair on Saturday, Casey directly targeted Trump supporters when announcing the band’s new album, This Machine Still Kills Fascists.

“If you’re a real patriot, you won’t support the MAGA movement,” Casey said, according to one local report. His rant provoked a few “Let’s Go Brandon” chants from the crowd while others cheered.

He also attacked billionaires who are fighting with the unions, claiming they don’t care about the working class.

On Thursday, Dropkick Murphys was reportedly performing at the Allentown Fairgrounds in Pennsylvania, when Casey embarked on another political diatribe.

“If you are out there buying those fucking hats that these swindlers are selling at that fucking fair… then you are part of the problem and I’ll tell you why, because you are being duped by the greatest swindler in the history of the world,” he said, without naming Trump.

The incident was captured on video that has been viewed more than 4 million times on Twitter.

Watch below (Warning: Graphic language):

Wow. Ken Casey of the Dropkick Murphys just drop kicked Trump and his MAGAs outta here. pic.twitter.com/xwL6T5Fg8O — Ken Olin (@kenolin1) September 3, 2022

“You are being duped by a bunch of grifters and billionaires who don’t give a shit about you or your family,” he continued. “They care about their fucking tax breaks and the money they can put in their pocket. If you consider yourself a patriot and you are spouting off that election denying shit, I will fight your ass outside if you want to.”

He added: “Wake the fuck up! We’re working class people. The people, the fucking rich, the billionaires, they don’t give a shit.”

Casey’s inflammatory words appears to be part of the dangerous escalation of rhetoric by Democrats ahead of the midterms as they try to smear Trump supporters as a clear and present danger to the country.

At a speech in Philadelphia on Thursday, President Joe Biden called Trump and his supporters “a threat to this country” and claimed they don’t respect the Constitution.

