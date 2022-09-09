Amazon released the full trailer for the upcoming “queer love triangle” My Policeman starring Harry Styles following woke backlash against the film’s star.

Deemed a “forbidden love story” about a married British policeman who engages in a gay love affair during the 1950s, the trailer for My Policeman features Harry Styles falling in love with a woman before embarking on a “secret affair in a time when being gay was a crime,” according to A-Frame.

My Policeman unfolds over two timelines, jumping forward to the 1990s when Patrick reenters Tom and Marion’s life (played in their older years by Rupert Everett, Linus Roache and Gina McKee, respectively). As with all great romances, the past never stays in the past. Based on Bethan Roberts’ 2012 novel of the same name, the movie comes courtesy of director Michael Grandage from a script by Oscar nominated scribe Ron Nyswaner (Philadelphia), and is produced by husbands Greg Berlanti and Robbie Rogers, with Sarah Schechter, Cora Palfrey and Philip Herd.

The trailer comes ahead of the film’s debut at the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) and will be widely released in theaters on October 21.

Earlier this month, Styles sparked heavy backlash online when he lamented how films often do not depict gay sex as something tender and loving.

“So much of gay sex in film is two guys going at it, and it kind of removes the tenderness from it,” Styles told Rolling Stone in a recent interview.

“I would imagine, some people who watch it who were very much alive during this time when it was illegal to be gay, and [director Michael Grandage] wanted to show that it’s tender and loving and sensitive,” he added.

LGBTQ people blasted Styles on social media, accusing him of hijacking queer love to boost his profile.

“Queer people don’t need him and he better stop speaking for us,” said one Twitter user. “He stole queer culture for his benefits and fame, period.”

“If he doesn’t want to label himself idc but he shouldn’t be giving his opinions about a community he doesn’t even want to claim,” another wrote.