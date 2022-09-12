Kamala Harris’ Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff Takes Bare Breasted Stroll Down NYC Runway

Vice President Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter, Ella Emhoff, trod the runway at a New York Fashion Week show on Saturday while baring her breasts for all to see.

The 22-year-old was (just) wearing a mint blouse and a black leather lambskin miniskirt with black gloves when her breasts became exposed as she neared the end of the runway.

Emhoff did not appear in the slightest bit concerned by the apparel as she confidently appeared in the Prabal Gurung show at U.N. Plaza.

Her appearance came after she signed a deal with one of the world’s most prestigious modeling agencies, IMG Models, last year as Breitbart News reported.

Soon after the show, Emhoff’s pictures baring her right breast went viral on social media.

“Kamal Harris’ model stepdaughter Ella Emhoff bares boobs as she walks down NYC runway Is she sleeping with and doing crack with Hunter? Oh wait, she’s 23. That’s too old for Biden “men” tweeted one user.

“I bet her modeling career will end as soon as Kamala is out of office,” wrote another, as others questioned whether she had her new gig entirely on merit.

The New York Post reports she recently landed a gig with the British luxury fashion brand Mulberry, modeling in their campaign for the opening of a flagship New York City store.

The promo included a mural of her face painted on a wall in Soho.

Emhoff was a senior last year at Parsons School of Design in New York, where she studied fine arts with a focus on textiles — and the importance of brand ambassadors for marketing products.

She is the daughter of second gentleman Doug Emhoff and his first wife, film producer Kerstin Emhoff,

Harris’ stepdaughter changed her mind about modeling after claiming the industry has gotten more diverse — that she would like to be “part of that change,” as an artist with “really weird tattoos and kind of a funky haircut.”