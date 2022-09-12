The Post Millennial: ‘My Son Hunter’ On the Vanguard of a Conservative Film Movement Not Beholden to Leftist Hollywood

The Post Millennial, a Canada-based conservative news and commentary website, hailed My Son Hunter as movie that “exists on the vanguard of a Conservative film movement that doesn’t feel beholden to the claustrophobic strictures of Leftist Hollywood.”

In an interview with My Son Hunter director Robert Davi (Goonies, License to Kill, Die Hard), writer Joshua Young notes the importance of the right gaining ground in an entertainment space dominated for decades by the left:

“The Right can frame an argument and get an emotional response from youth, from people, and hit them in the solar plexus,” Davi said of the opportunity the Right has when it embraces messaging through culture. “Politics is downstream of culture,” Davi said, quoting Andrew Brietbart, “and culture is provocative.” Davi described the Left’s takeover of Hollywood as an “incremental phenomenon” that mirrors their capture of other American institutions, such as academia. “Marx and Lenin knew that they had to affect culture,” Davi explained and then noted how their ideology began infiltrating in the 20s through the 50s, making headway bit by bit. One difference between those eras and today was that in the past galvanizing figures would emerge to combat the encroaching Marxist takeover of the arts.

