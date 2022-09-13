Human Events Declares: ‘My Son Hunter’ Director Robert Davi ‘The Godfather of Pop Culture Warriors’

Lisa De Pasquale, a veteran conservative culture writer (contributing for many years to Breitbart News), interviews My Son Hunter director Robert Davi for her “Pop Culture Warriors” feature in Human Events.

When I had the idea to highlight Pop Culture Warriors in Human Events in late 2021, there was no doubt who I would ask to interview first. Unfortunately for me, he has been very busy and you’ll soon find out why.

Actor, singer, and director Robert Davi is the Godfather of Pop Culture Warriors.

Every four years a handful of actors peek out from behind the Hollywood sign to endorse the Republican presidential nominee. Then they retreat into the wilderness of LA. Robert Davi is the rare exception. He is the Godfather of Pop Culture Warriors because he has been front and center for many years beyond the political endorsement as a prolific writer and activist. He is often ahead of the politicos who do it for a living.

His latest project, the feature film My Son Hunter, is also ahead of the curve in how it tells a story of debauchery and corruption among the powerful.