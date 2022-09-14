R&B Star Jesse Powell Dead at 51: Family Mourn ‘Lasting Legacy’

R&B star Jesse Powell has died peacefully at his home in Los Angeles according to reports Wednesday from his sister, Tamara Powell. He was 51.
Originally from Indiana, the singer was best known for his song ‘You’ which was originally released in 1996. It was then re-released in 1998 before reaching number 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
The singer’s devastated sister shared a tribute as she broke the news to fans.
She wrote: “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother, and uncle Jesse Powell.
“He passed away peacefully in his Los Angeles home. The family asks for privacy at this time as we mourn this tremendous loss and celebrate his everlasting legacy.
“Jesse loved music and he especially loved his fans who supported him throughout his career. We want you all to know that you meant the world to him. – The Powell Family.”
View this post on Instagram
Powell later added a clip of her brother singing, telling her followers: “That voice! Aside from being one of the best R&B male vocalists out there, you were the best big brother ever.
“I loved you so much. I’m thankful that we were so close; a whole mess all the time. We absolutely adored you “Jet” & our family will not be the same without you.”
Jesse’s cause of death is not yet known.
.
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.