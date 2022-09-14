R&B Star Jesse Powell Dead at 51: Family Mourn ‘Lasting Legacy’

R&B star Jesse Powell has died peacefully at his home in Los Angeles according to reports Wednesday from his sister, Tamara Powell. He was 51.

Originally from Indiana, the singer was best known for his song ‘You’ which was originally released in 1996. It was then re-released in 1998 before reaching number 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The singer’s devastated sister shared a tribute as she broke the news to fans.

She wrote: “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother, and uncle Jesse Powell.

“He passed away peacefully in his Los Angeles home. The family asks for privacy at this time as we mourn this tremendous loss and celebrate his everlasting legacy.