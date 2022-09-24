Netflix Chief Accounting Officer Ken Barker has resigned from his position after just three months on the job, further adding to the troubles plaguing the streaming giant.

Barker reportedly submitted his resignation on Thursday, according to SEC filings, describing it as a “personal decision” and that it did not stem from “any disagreement with the company on any matter relating to the company’s financials, operations, policies, or practices.”

The position will be taken over by current Netflix CFO Spencer Neumann as the company searches for Barker’s replacement. Breitbart News previously highlighted the unprecedented troubled waters Netflix has endured over the past few months.

The top streaming service has faced a serious downturn this year. It reported that it lost 200,000 subscribers during the first quarter this year. Netflix expects to lose a staggering 2 million more before 2022 is over and morale is reportedly low.

Netflix has already engaged in multiple rounds of layoffs and also cut down on staffers at its in-house fan site Tudum only five months after launching the division. In May, it was reported that Netflix was the S&P 500’s worst performing stock. That same month, the company’s shares fell seven percent on the news of more bad subscriber data.

Earlier this month, Netflix sent shockwaves across the company when it fired 30 employees from its animation division and put in place new leadership.

Netflix hopes the upcoming autumn season, which will see the release of the new Addams Family series from director Tim Burton and the Knives Out sequel from Rian Johnson.