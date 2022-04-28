Netflix Layoffs Grow: Staff at Fan Site Tudum Axed Just Five Months After Launch

Netflix is continuing to lay off employees a week after the left-wing streamer stunned Wall Street by announcing it had lost 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter and expects to lose a staggering 2 million more in the months ahead.

Staff at Netflix’s in-house fan site Tudum received pink slips on Thursday, just five months after the site launched. Several laid off Tudum staffers announced their departures on Twitter, with some saying their whole team got the axe.

The new layoffs come after Netflix eliminated a swath of its animation department earlier this week, getting rid of its director of creative leadership and development for original animation, Phil Rynda, along with some of his staff.

One recently canned Tudum staffer used his departure on Thursday to encourage people to cancel their Netflix subscriptions.

If anyone is hiring let me know. Netflix just laid off me and my brilliant team members. Continue to cancel your subscriptions! — Hola Havito (@hdrewblackburn) April 28, 2022

Others simply announced that they are back on the job market.

Netflix recruited me seven months ago only to lay me and a bunch of other talented people off today. I’m going to take time off to just exist, so please get in touch if you’ll have editing and content strategy opportunities open after August. EvetteDionneWriter@gmail.com — Evette Dionne (@freeblackgirl) April 28, 2022

Uh oh! Looks like I have to do this tweet again. Is anyone hiring? Netflix just laid off my team (my job included). It was an incredible few months and I'm grateful for it but I'm stoked about whatever's next. Email is in bio. — josh terry (@JoshhTerry) April 28, 2022

Just got laid off from Netflix/Tudum, effective today. Email me with opportunities at reinasultan@gmail.com so I can pay my rent and help my parents survive! A bunch of my incredible colleagues got laid off, too. You’d be incredibly lucky to work with any of them. — Reina Sultan (she/her) (@SultanReina) April 28, 2022

So. I got laid off from Netflix/Tudum today. Media is gonna media even when it's not technically media, I guess. — Alex Zaragoza (@byalexzaragoza) April 28, 2022

It remains unclear how many people were laid off Thursday. Netflix has confirmed the layoffs while indicating it doesn’t plan on shutting down the Tudum site.

“Our fan website Tudum is an important priority for the company,” a company spokesperson said in a statement to the site TechCrunch.

Tudum — named after the Netflix app’s signature sound effect — features interviews, episode recaps, and other puff pieces intended to build buzz around Netflix titles. The streamer hired entertainment media journalists, with an emphasis on minority women, to fill its editorial ranks.

The layoffs come shortly after Netflix executives announced a major corporate retrenchment that will include a more cost-conscious approach to programming following years of profligate spending. As a result, employee morale has plummeted to its lowest levels in years.

Shares of Netflix have dropped more than 40 percent since the company reported first quarter earnings last week and are down more than 60 percent so far this year.

