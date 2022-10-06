Kanye West: ‘A Majority of Media Have a Godless Agenda’

Rap icon and billionaire fashion mogul Kanye West scolded the establishment media during his explosive interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson, charging it pushes a Godless agenda.

West calling out the media came after he defended his recent decision to wear a “White Lives Matter” shirt at his Paris.

“I do certain things from a feeling. I just channel the energy. It just feels right. It’s using a gut instinct, a connection with God, and just brilliance,” he said of the shirt. “If you ask Tonya Harding how she did the [Triple Axel], she was in so much practice that when it was time for her to skate in a competitive format, it just happened. It happened outside of practice. It happened in the real format. That’s what’s happening.”

Kanye West then evoked God and his own battle with the media, accusing them of a “Godless agenda.”

“God is like preparing us for the real battles. We are in a battle with the media,” he said. “The majority of the media has a Godless agenda and jokes are not working. They don’t work because the media has watched travesties happen, specifically to me, and just act like it wasn’t happening.”

Kanye West received a torrent of criticism over his shirt, to which he responded by calling “Black Lives Matter” a scam in an Instagram post:

Everyone knows that Black Lives Matter was a scam Now it’s over You’re welcome

During his interview with Tucker Carlson, Kanye West also restated his pro-life position, citing the abundance of black babies being aborted in New York City.

“I care about the fact that there’s more black babies being aborted than born in New York City at this point. That 50 percent of black death in America is abortion,” he said. “So I really don’t care about people’s responses, I perform for an audience of one, and that’s God.”