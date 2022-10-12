Report: Kanye West Business Booted from J.P. Morgan Chase Bank

J.P. Morgan Chase bank has reportedly severed ties from doing business with controversial rapper Kanye West after he issued several anti-semitic statements on social media. According to conservative activist Candace Owens, who wore a “White Lives Matter” shirt alongside Kanye at his Paris fashion show, she was given a notice from J.P. Morgan telling Kanye their intention to sever their relationship.

“Earlier today I learned that @kanyewest was officially kicked out of JP Morgan Chase bank. I was told there was no official reason given, but they sent this letter as well to confirm that he has until late November to find another place for the Yeezy empire to bank,” Owens tweeted.

“We are sending this letter to confirm our recent discussion with [redacted] that J.P. Morgan Chase Bank has decided to end its banking relationship with Yeezy, LLC and its affiliated entities,” the purported notice said.

Exactly why J.P. Morgan Chase appears to be severing ties with Yeezy remains unknown. The alleged notice comes after the rapper had been suspended from social media for issuing several anti-semitic tweets. As Breitbart News reported:

Billionaire musician and entrepreneur Kanye West was suspended from Twitter and Instagram this weekend after he made several antisemitic posts, including a warning that he intended to go to “death con [sic] 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE” in subsequent posts. On Friday, West took to Instagram to post screenshots of messages he had exchanged with fellow hip-hop star Diddy, claiming: “Ima [sic] use you as an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me.” He was then restricted from posting to his account Instagram for violating the platform’s hateful language policy, and the site deleted his offending messages. Subsequently, the Jerusalem Post noted, he posted photos of himself on Twitter with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg (Facebook owns Instagram) and taunted Zuckerberg, who also happens to be Jewish. West then posted the offending tweet Saturday night, threatening Jews and claiming he cannot be antisemitic because “black people are actually Jew also” — a belief shared by the Black Hebrew Israelite movement, some of whose branches embrace racist and antisemitic ideologies.

Unaired footage also leaked from Kanye West’s interview with Tucker Carlson in which he appeared to support ideologies related to the Black Hebrew Israelites, which claims that black people are the real Jews.

“When I say Jew, I mean the 12 lost tribes of Judah, the blood of Christ, who the people known as the race Black really are,” the Grammy-winner said. “This is who our people are. The blood of Christ. This, as a Christian, is my belief.”