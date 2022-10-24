Zuri Craig, a frequent collaborator of media titan Tyler Perry and former America’s Got Talent star, has died. He was 44.

Craig’s family announced his passing on Sunday in a tribute to him on his official ZoReMi Entertainment Instagram page.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the transition of our beloved son, brother and friend, Zuri Craig,” the post said. “We thank you in advance for your prayers. Please honor our privacy at this unimaginable time of mourning.”

The cause of death has not yet been released.

Prior to his starring time on America’s Got Talent in 2015 when and his singing partner Jeffrey Lewis placed fifth, Craig had been working with Tyler Perry in his “Madea” plays that morphed into a successful series.

“Craig has starred in/worked on a few … ‘Madea’s Big Happy Family,’ ‘Madea Gets a Job’ and ‘A Madea Christmas.’

He and Lewis even appeared on ‘Oprah‘ in the early 2010s,” noted TMZ. “He’s also worked on podcasts and other shows over the years — and was even set to produce a live production in Atlanta, ‘Soul Food Live,’ starting next month.”

Fans of Zuri Craig remembered him on social media, hailing him for his vocal talents and his charming presence.

