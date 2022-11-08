Hail Mary Jane: Hollywood Celebrities Ignore Crushing Crime, Beg New York Potheads to Vote Kathy Hochul

Fearing low turnout among demoralized Democrats in New York, Hollywood stars are making a last-ditch effort by appealing to potheads to support unelected incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul (D), pushing her pro-marijuana platform as a major selling point. Like getting stoned on a regular basis? Vote for Hochul.

“She has upheld the most equitable marijuana legalization in the country, giving those who suffered the most under racist laws the opportunity to benefit,” said Julianne Moore in a campaign video released late Monday.

In the video, John Leguziamo accused challenger Lee Zeldin (R) of promoting policies that would “prevent New York state from leading the nation in progressive marijuana policies.”

My Cousin Vinny star Marisa Tomei also appealed to New Yorkers. “New York! We cannot go backwards. We need a big blue wave to win,” she said.

As Breitbart News reported, polls show Hochul and Zeldin in a virtual tie. A Trafalgar Group poll published in late October found that of the 1,198 likely general election voters, 48.4 percent would vote for the Zeldin, while 47.6 percent would vote for Hochul. With four percent undecided, Zeldin leads the Democrat incumbent by less than a point and within the margin of error.

Under Hochul’s administration, crime has soared to levels not seen in generations, forcing families to flee the state en masse. In New York City in the past year, rape has jumped by 10.9 percent, robbery has soared by 32.4 percent, burglary is up 29.1 percent, and grand larceny has skyrocketed by 38.5 percent.

