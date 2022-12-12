Non-Woke ‘Yellowstone’ Gets First Golden Globes Nomination Ever for Kevin Costner

Yellowstone is an unqualified popular hit for the Paramount Network, but it’s no secret that Hollywood’s awards industrial complex has never held the series in high regard.

The non-woke show, now in its fifth season, has never received a Primetime Emmy nomination in the major categories, and until now, had been completely shut out by the Golden Globes.

On Monday, Yellowstone received its first ever Golden Globes nomination, for Kevin Costner in the category of lead actor in a dramatic series.

The recognition marks the actor’s first Globes nomination since 2013, when he won in the same category of another western series, Hatfields and McCoys.

Yellowstone was still shut out of the best drama series category on Monday. Instead, Hollywood Foreign Press Association voters lavished their attention on prestige darlings including Netflix’s The Crown and Apple TV+’s Severance, as well as AMC’s Better Call Saul, HBO’s House of the Dragon, and Netflix’s Ozark.

The lack of awards attention for Yellowstone hardly seems to matter to its millions of fans. The show is so popular that it has spawned the spinoff series 1923 and the upcoming 1883.

The series has set itself apart by mostly eschewing the woke moralizing and lecturing that has become commonplace in mainstream TV entertainment. But as Breitbart News reported, creator Taylor Sheridan has denied his show is “conservative” or “red-state” entertainment.

NBC is set to air the Golden Globes on Tuesday, January 10. The ceremony will be hosted by Jerrod Carmichael, the openly gay comedian and star of NBC’s short-lived The Carmichael Show.

The broadcast remarks a shot at redemption for the Globes after a diversity and internal corruption “scandal” capsized Hollywood’s second-largest awards show in 2021. Since then, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has said it has made strides to improve diversity, including increasing the number of female voters to over 50 percent. The group has also banned its members from receiving gifts from studios.

