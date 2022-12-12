Watchdog Group Crowns Kanye West ‘Antisemite of the Year’

The watchdog group StopAntisemitism.org has crowned the rapper Kanye West “Antisemite of the Year” due to his string of public antisemitic rants, conspiratorial attitudes toward Jewish people, and his praise of Nazi dictator Adolph Hitler.

In its announcement on Sunday, the group bestowed the title unto Kanye West over two other finalists: Mohamed Hadid and Jon Minadeo II.

“Kanye West’s threats of violence, hateful conduct, and hate speech all led to him winning this year’s title,” the group said in its announcement.

The group then highlighted the many instances in which Kanye West expressed antisemitism, from his pledge of going “death con 3” on Jewish people to his rants about the “Jewish media” conspiring against him. Kanye West then took those sentiments to a whole new level in the end of November when he praised Hitler during an interview with Alex Jones.

“I like Hitler. … I’m not trying to be shocking, I like Hitler. The Holocaust is not what happened. Let’s look at the facts of that, and Hitler has a lot of redeeming qualities,” West said while wearing a full-face black mask. “[Hitler] had a really cool outfit, and he was a really good architect … and he didn’t kill six million Jews.” Hours later, Twitter CEO Elon Musk booted Kanye West from the social media platform for sharing a Nazi swastika crossed with the Jewish Star of David as a show of “love” for both. The logo followed comments he made to Alex Jones wherein he said that he loves Hitler, Nazis, and Jewish people all in one breath while simultaneously denying that the two former groups murdered six million of the latter.

Ye is displaying a symbol worn on the arm of the people who murdered my relatives and six million other Jews. Putting it inside a Jewish star makes it all the more obscene. Everyone who likes his repulsive tweet should ask themselves why they're supporting Ye's breakdown. pic.twitter.com/2kOfXm2iW5 — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) December 2, 2022

Shortly after sharing the symbol, Kanye West shared an alleged screenshot of a private text exchange between him and Elon Musk in which Musk said that West had “gone too far.”

“Sorry, but you have gone too far. This is not love,” Elon allegedly told Kanye.

Kanye responded, “Who made you the judge?”

Kanye then shared more of the alleged exchange on Truth Social that showed Elon praying the Our Father prayer, to which Kanye said, “I’m Jesus name.”

New Kanye interview just dropped. In this one he tells Jewish people to forgive Hitler. pic.twitter.com/sANcWwgFDF — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) December 6, 2022

Last week, Kanye West doubled down on his Hitler praise during an interview with Gavin McInnes and said that the murderous tyrant’s “bad reputation” was perpetuated by the Jewish media. He also called on Jews to forgive Hitler while denying the horrors of the Holocaust.