‘General Hospital’ Star Sonya Eddy Dies at 55

Actress Sonya Eddy, who has portrayed nurse Epiphany Johnson on TV soap, General Hospital, has died. She was 55. The soap’s Executive Producer Frank Valentini issued a statement saying that he and the production is “heartbroken.”

“I am heartbroken about the loss of the incredible Sonya Eddy. I truly loved her not only as an actress but as a friend,” Valentini wrote in a tweet on Tuesday. “The lights in the hub of the nurses’ station will now be a bit dimmer, but her spirit and light will live on in both the show and our set. On behalf of the entire GH cast and crew, we send our deepest sympathy to her family, friends, and fans. She will be very missed.”

On behalf of the entire #GH cast and crew, we send our deepest sympathy to her family, friends, and fans. She will be very missed. — Frank Valentini (@valentinifrank) December 20, 2022

Academy Award-winner, and friend, Octavia Spencer also posted her sorrow over the loss on Instagram:

“My friend @sonyaeddy passed away last night,” Spencer wrote alongside a photo of Eddy. “The world lost another creative angel. Her legions of @generalhospitalabc fans will miss her.”

Eddy joined the cast of General Hospital in 2006, as her character took her place as the head nurse of the show’s titular hospital.

Eddy also appeared other shows, including Fresh Off the Boat, Seinfeld, and Glee.

The actor’s cause of death has not yet been disclosed.

The long-time soap has lost several cast members recently. Last year, Jay Pickett, who portrayed Det. David Harper, died of a heart attack, and Bergen Williams, who portrayed Big Alice on the show, also died. And in February, cast member Lindsey Pearlman went missing but was soon found dead from a suicide.

