‘Avatar’ Director James Cameron Featured Nearly 100 Guns in Just 5 Movies from 1984-2009

Avatar director James Cameron has produced movies using dozens of guns, many of which were machine guns and submachine guns, before denouncing firearms and bragging about cutting scenes with them in his underperforming sequel Avatar: The Way of Water.

Cameron’s frequent use of firearms is at the forefront with his recent announcement that he cut ten minutes of gun action from Avatar 2 and said, “What’s happening with guns in our society turns my stomach.”

The fact is, Cameron has made millions upon millions of dollars off films rife with gun use.

For example, consider The Terminator (1984) and Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991). In those two films alone the Internet Movie Firearms Database shows at least four submachine guns were used, five machine guns, ten rifles (many of which were AR-15 platform rifles), 11 shotguns, 11 handguns, and at least two grenade launchers, among other weapons and firearms.

Again, that is just in two of Cameron’s movies.

His original Avatar (2009) contained the use of a rifle, a shotgun, two handguns, two machine guns, and a flamethrower, among other weapons.

Cameron’s film True Lies (1994) featured the use of at least 23 different firearms, one of which was a machine gun and six of which were submachine guns. True Lies also contained the use of a flamethrower and an air-to-air missile.

At least 13 weapons were used in Cameron’s Aliens (1986), one of which was a flamethrower.

All totaled, five of Cameron’s films–The Terminator, Aliens, Terminator 2: Judgement Day, True Lies, and Avatar–featured approximately 100 firearms and other weapons, but he now boasts about cutting ten minutes of gun action from Avatar 2.

