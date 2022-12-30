Beloved YouTube Star Keenan Cahill Dead at 27

Beloved YouTube star and internet sensation Keenan Cahill died on Thursday at the age of 27, a spokesperson for the family told WGN Morning News.

Cahill, who was known for his videos in which he lip synced popular songs, became an internet sensation in 2010, when he started uploading the videos to his YouTube channel, which has since garnered 720,000 subscribers.

Watch Below:

Cahill, who was born in Elmhurst, Illinois, had caught the attention of singer Katy Perry and television host Jimmy Kimmel, among others.

In addition to Perry, other celebrities, such as actress Jennifer Aniston, rapper 50 Cent, pop star Justin Bieber, and more, have appeared on his YouTube channel.

Cahill was also featured in the music video for Sara Bareilles’ song “Uncharted,” along side singers Adam Levin, Ryan Tedder, and others.

The videos on Cahill’s YouTube channel had received over 500 million views, but that number is likely closer to one billion views when figuring in other people’s re-uploads, WGN Morning News noted.

Cahill, who also released his own original music, had Maroteaux–Lamy syndrome.

On December 15, he had open heart surgery, the YouTube star revealed on his Instagram account.

The Instagram message regarding open heart surgery was Cahill’s last post.

It remains unclear how the YouTube star died.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.