TikTok Parenting Fail: Kim Kardashian Embraces Daughter North West Cross-Dressing as Ex-Husband Kanye — over Raunchy Song About Herself

Fans are concerned over a recent video posted to Kim Kardashian and North West’s shared TikTok account which featured North cross-dressing as her father, as a background song containing explicit, degrading lyrics about her mother plays.

The video, which has since garnered 54.3 million views, features North dressed as her father, sitting in front of her mother, while West’s 2013 single “Bound 2” is playing. Kardashian then puts her arm around North during the “Bound to fall in love” line of the song.

Fans were concerned about the nature of the video and song, given that the music video for “Bound 2” was suggestive, and featured Kardashian topless on a motorcycle with West, who was fully clothed — in an embrace similar to the move she made on TikTok.

Watch Below:

Aside from the suggestive video, the lyrics to Kanye’s verses are extremely TMI and degrading when linked to Kardashian, calling her a “bitch” and making references to ejaculation on her face and adultery:

I wanna fuck you hard on the sink

After that, give you somethin’ to drink

Step back, can’t get spunk on the mink … And hey, ayo, we made it: Thanksgivin’

So hey, maybe we can make it to Christmas

She asked me what I wished for on my wishlist

Have you ever asked your bitch for other bitches?

A text graphic over the brief video cryptically states: “Bound Baby.”

Fans shared Kardashian and North’s TikTok video, expressing their dismay over what they saw.

“they’re singing the song that KANYE WROTE ABT KIM,” one TikTok user wrote.

“WHAT IS THIS,” another inquired.

“THIS IS INSANE,” a third exclaimed.

The video was also reposted to Reddit in the “r/kardashians” subreddit, with the caption, “Kim and North’s most recent TikTok is weird af…”

“This is beyond cringe,” one Reddit user wrote. “The song is not kid friendly. Its your dad talking about nailing your mom.”

“Wtf, did you see the video for this song it’s soft porn,” another reacted.

“It’s sooo weird… imagine your daughter dressed as your ex partner/her dad… And with the music and the movements it freaks me out,” another commented.

“The woman is a horrible mom,” another wrote of Kardashian. “Kanye is a shit dad but he was right about not wanting his kids on tiktok.”

Last year, West asked the Internet for advice regarding how to get his daughter off of TikTok amid his divorce from Kardashian, proclaiming, “WHAT SHOULD I DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL?”

His fears are well-founded, with multiple studies showing that social media platforms like Chinese-owned TikTok radically alter young people’s brains and quickly directs them to content about self-harm and eating disorders.

For his part, West — who has legally changed his name to “Ye” — has hurt his cause to protect his children from the dark side of Kim’s Internet fame. Last year, the rapper publicly imploded with a series of statements scapegoating Jews for society’s problems while pushing back on universal scorn for Germany’s Nazis and their dictator figurehead, Adolf Hitler.

