Grammywinning recording artist and billionaire fashion mogul Kanye West took to social media Friday to ask the Internet for advice regarding how to get his daughter, North, off of TikTok amid his divorce from Kim Kardashian.

“SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL ?” West wrote in an Instagram caption.

Kardashian responded by insisting that West’s “constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create.”

“As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with an adult supervision — because it brings her happiness,” Kardashian explained.

Kardashian continued:

Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all. From the beginning I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way.

West responded by asking, “What do you mean by main provider ?”

“America saw you try to kid nap my daughter on her birthday by not providing the address ,” he added. “You put security on me inside of the house to play with my son then accused me of stealing.”

“I had to take a drug test after Chicago’s party cause you accused me of being on drugs,” West said. “Tracy Romulus stop manipulating Kim to be this way…”

Romulus is Kardashian’s close friend and chief marketing officer at KKW Brands, Kardashian’s beauty brand, reports Us Weekly. It remains unclear what Romulus’ role is in the divorce drama between West and Kardashian.

West’s TikTok concerns, however, are widespread, as the video-sharing app owned by Chinese company ByteDance has come under fire for its invasive data mining. Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow and World Editor Frances Martel recently characterized the aggregate effects of the app as a “foreign weapon” targeting American children and youth with mindless content meant to make them stupid and unproductive.

“Not only is TikTok run by the Beijing Communist Party, but it’s also something that is wildly distracting, and it seems to be custom-built to distract young Americans from doing anything productive, and just to get sucked into this black hole of staring at your screen all day doing stupid stuff,” Marlow said.

Conservative firebrand Candace Owens also chimed in regarding TikTok, stating, “There is no 8 year old in the world that needs social media. Go color,” referring to West’s daughter, who is 8 years old.

“Kim is wrong on this one,” Owens added. “The psychological effects of social media on young girls is real and documented. It’s actually Kanye that is trying to protect his daughter in this regard and Kim is spinning this as ‘obsession’ and ‘control’. There are other creative outlets for kids.”

West shared Owens’ comments, writing, “THANK YOU CANDACE FOR BEING THE ONLY NOTEWORTHY PERSON TO SPEAK ON THIS ISSUE.”

“THERE’S A LOT OF CELEBRITIES SCARED TO SAY SOMETHING IN PUBLIC BUT THEY’LL TEXT ME IN PRIVATE AND SAY THEIR ON MY SIDE,” the rapper added. “I WILL NO LONGER PUT MY HAND THROUGH A BLENDER TO HUG MY CHILDREN.”

“MY MOTHER TOOK ME TO CHICAGO WHEN I WAS 3 AND TOLD MY DAD IF HE CAME TO CHICAGO HE WOULD NEVER SEE ME AGAIN SO I BOUGHT THE HOUSE NEXT DOOR,” West said. “I DREAM OF A WORLD WHERE DAD’S [sic] CAN STILL BE HEROES.”

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.