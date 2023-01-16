Report: Britney Spears Has Manic Episode in Restaurant, Husband Storms Out

Pop star Britney Spears reportedly had a manic episode inside a restaurant over the weekend, during which her husband stormed out.

The incident reportedly occurred at a Los Angeles restaurant on Friday night, with eyewitnesses telling TMZ that Spears began mumbling incoherently to herself as nearby patrons pulled their phones out to film her. Eventually, Spears’ husband Sam Asghari stormed out of the establishment, leaving his wife with her bodyguard, Joey.

“From the start … the dinner was a bust for Britney,” noted TMZ. “Patrons pulled out their cell phones and began shooting footage of her. Britney got pissed and things went south quickly.”

“Eyewitnesses say Britney became ‘manic,’ yelling and talking gibberish — not another language, just unrecognizable speech. We’re told Sam got visibly upset, abruptly stood up and stormed out the door,” TMZ added.

Two minutes after her husband left the restaurant, Britney Spears exited alongside her bodyguard, who later returned to pay the bill. Footage obtained by TMZ appeared to corroborate some of the eyewitness accounts.

Britney Spears later posted a cryptic message to her Instagram account that showed a cartoon graphic of sexy woman sitting at a table wearing sunglasses. “They told me I couldn’t that’s why I did!” the caption said.

Spears also posted a video of herself dancing to the song “I Touch Myself” by Divinyls while flipping the bird to the camera. Comments on the video were disabled.

Prior to her alleged meltdown in Los Angeles over the weekend, Britney Spears has become notorious in recent months for posting bizarre, inexplicable nudes of herself on social media. Last October, she took it to near-pornographic levels when she shared a photo of herself sprawled out naked on the bed as her hand covered her nipple and her thigh covered her nether region. “I have a premiere for a movie this week ‘THE LEGISLATIVE ACT OF MY PUSSY’ !!!!” she captioned.

It represented a pattern going all the way back to when she celebrated the ending of her father’s conservatorship by posting nude photos of herself, a trend she has gleefully continued for nearly a year. As Breitbart News reported in May of last year, her fans eventually became so panicked by the behavior that they begged her to stop:

Panicked Britney Spears fans took to social media to beg the pop star to stop after she posted twelve nude photos for her 40.9 million Instagram followers.

While some fans commended her posts, others pleaded with the star to stop posting such images, and implored her to think of her children. “I don’t know why people keep cheering her on. She’s clearly not functioning well,” one Instagram user wrote. “Stop it Brit, think about your kids,” another commented. “Babydoll you need some real friends. Friends don’t let you post stuff like this. I mean that with love — think about your babies,” another wrote.

That following August, Britney Spears publicly smeared the Catholic Church for not hastily marrying her and now-husband Sam Asghari upon request. According to Spears, the church asked that she become Catholic while presumably undergoing marriage preparation.

“I wanted to go every Sunday… it’s beautiful and they said it was temporarily shut down due to COVID!!!! Then 2 years later when I wanted to get married there they said I had to be catholic and go through TEST!!!!” Spears said.