PBS Launching ‘Unprecedented’ Climate Change Programming Effort: ‘Nothing Is a Greater Threat than Our Changing Climate’

PBS is going full-throttle on climate change activism, with its CEO declaring that no greater threat exists today than global warming.

The federally funded broadcaster announced Monday it is launching an “unprecedented multi-year” programming effort focused on climate change, including multiple documentaries and a campaign to target students with “climate-focused content.”

“As we’ve seen in California over this last week, perhaps nothing is a greater threat than our changing climate,” PBS president and CEO Paula Kerger reportedly said Monday at the Television Critics Assn. press tour, referring to the torrential rains hitting the state.

“And so we’re called to act.”

Kerger said PBS is rolling out an “unprecedented multi-year effort” that will build on the more than 200 hours of climate-related programming already available for streaming.

PBS’s Nova will present two new, one-hour climate documentaries: Weathering the Future, premiering April 12, and Chasing Carbon Zero, airing April 26.

Nova will also launch a national campaign called “Climate Across America,” which will spotlight “how climate change affects communities across the U.S.” and attempt to engaged audiences in finding “innovative climate solutions.”

The campaign will target students in classrooms with “climate-focused content,” rolling out this spring.

“We’re looking at how humans impact the environment and the planet’s ecology,” Kerger said Monday.

“But what makes our approach distinct is our focus on solutions. Across our programs, we examine how people can make a difference from conservation efforts to economic and technological innovations. But thinking globally, like highlighting local stories, we seek not just to educate our audiences, but also to inspire and empower them.”

Last year, PBS hired a new senior vice president for diversity, equity, and inclusion. The Biden administration requested last year $565 million in federal funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which hands out money to PBS and NPR.

