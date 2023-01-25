Emmett Till Family Saddened, Stunned over ‘Till’ Oscars Snub

Emmett Till’s family have expressed their sadness after the Motion Picture Academy failed to nominate the story of their famous forebear in every Oscar category as announced Tuesday. Emmett’s cousin and cofounder of the Emmett Till Legacy Foundation, Deborah Watts, told TMZ the family remains disappointed the movie Till and its lead actress Danielle Deadwyler — who plays Emmett’s mom — received zero nominations.

Deborah Watts told the outlet Danielle “embodied and delivered the true essence of our cousin, a loving and courageous mother, Mamie Till Mobley. She reached deeply and poured her heart and soul in this role as she embraced us intimately like no other, while transforming into Mamie and bringing her true essence and story to life.”





As Breitbart News reported, Emmett Till was a 14-year-old black teenager from Chicago who whistled at a white woman in Mississippi while on vacation with his family. The woman was 21-year-old Carolyn Bryant. At the time she was working behind the counter of her family’s grocery store.

Till’s family understood that in 1955 Mississippi this perfectly innocent whistle was a potential death sentence.

They rushed Emmett away but three days later Carolyn Bryant’s husband and his brother found Emmett asleep, took him from his bed in the middle of the night, and later brutally murdered him.

Emmett’s 1955 abduction and lynching in Mississippi sent shockwaves across the nation, heightened when a photo of his brutally beaten body was made public.