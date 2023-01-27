Jane Fonda: ‘There’d Be No Climate Crisis if It Wasn’t For Racism’

Hollywood star and radical leftist activist Jane Fonda has declared that the current “climate crisis” is a result of racism, saying in a recent interview that “everything’s connected.”

Speaking this week on NBC’s “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” Jane Fonda offered her theory on climate and race.

“Well, you know, you can take anything -– sexism, racism, misogyny, homophobia, whatever, the war, and if you really get into it, and study it and learn about it and the history of it and — everything’s connected. There’d be no climate crisis if it wasn’t for racism,” she said.

When asked to elaborate, Fonda replied: “Where would they put the shit ?”

“Where would they put the poison and the pollution?” she continued. “They’re not gonna put it in Bel Air. They’ve got to find some place where poor people or indigenous people or people of color are living. Put it there. They can’t fight back. And that’s why a big part of the climate movement now has to do with climate justice.”

Watch below:

This isn’t the first time Jane Fonda has linked racism and the climate.

In a December appearance on MSNBC’s “The Beat,” the two-time Oscar winner said that racist and misogynistic “mindsets” are causing the “climate crisis.”

Fonda’s climate activism began in earnest in 2019 when she led a series of protests in Washington, including one where she was arrested on Capitol Hill. She has since organized “Firedrill Fridays” — a series of in-person and virtual climate protests that recruit Hollywood celebrities to champion her cause.

Celebrities who have joined Fonda in her climate protests include Sally Field, Sam Waterston, Rosanna Arquette, and Joaquin Phoenix.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com