Rob Schneider Blasts Biden for Evading COVID Lockdown Responsibility: ‘Our Tyrannical Government Did This to Us!’

The mainstream news media failed to do it during Tuesday’s State of the Union address, so it fell on actor-comedian Rob Schneider of all people to hold President Joe Biden accountable for his comments about COVID lockdowns.

In his annual address to Congress, President Joe Biden evaded his party’s responsibility for pushing lockdowns and school closures, saying “two years ago, COVID had shut down our businesses, closed our schools, and robbed us of so much. Today, COVID no longer controls our lives.”

Schneider called out the president for his rhetorical slipperiness.

“Covid didn’t shut down our schools… Our tyrannical Government did this to us!” the Deuce Bigalow actor tweeted. “And never forget… this President fired front line workers and our own troops! ”

Covid didn’t shut down our schools…

Schneider was responding to a tweet from attorney and Tablet contributor Michael P. Senger, who has written against COVID lockdowns and China’s role in normalizing them.

Various studies have found that lockdowns did little to stop the spread of the coronavirus while creating catastrophic economic and social consequences.

Democrat leaders in major cities pushed hard to keep businesses shut down, leading to massive layoffs. They also demanded schools remain closed, which negatively impacted millions of children.

As Breitbart News reported, Biden evaded responsibility for a number of national catastrophes Tuesday’s SOTU address, including the open Southern border, which has accelerated the country’s fentanyl crisis.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com