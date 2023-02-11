Reports: ‘Days of Our Lives’ and ‘Hollywood Heights’ Actor Cody Longo Dead at 34

Actor Cody Longo, who starred in NBC’s daytime drama series Days of Our Lives and Nickelodeon’s high school series Hollywood Heights, has died at age 34, according to multiple reports.

The actor’s representative, Alex Gittelson, told The Hollywood Reporter that Longo died in his sleep in Austin, Texas, before his body was discovered on Wednesday. No cause of death has been announced.

TMZ reported Longo’s wife, Stephanie, was at work at a local dance studio and called the police when she couldn’t reach him. Cops kicked their door down and found his body in bed.

“Cody was our whole world,” his wife said in a statement. “The kids and I are shattered and beyond devastated. He was the best dad and best father. We will always and forever miss you and love you.”

'Days of Our Lives' actor Cody Longo dead at 34, rep confirms https://t.co/zy5EIMwhku — KLFY NEWS 10 (@KLFY) February 11, 2023

Cory Longo starred as rock star Eddie Duran in Hollywood Heights, which aired on Nick at Nite and Teen Nick. He also appeared as a recurring character in Days of Our Lives.

His other credits include parts in the ABC series Nashville and the 2009 movie reboot of Fame.

TMZ reported Longo struggled with alcohol abuse for years and was recently in rehab, according to some family members.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com