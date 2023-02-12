Rihanna Performs Super Bowl Halftime Show Pregnant, Reveals Baby Bump

Left-wing pop star Rihanna performed in the Super Bowl halftime show while pregnant with her second child on Sunday night, putting her baby bump in full view.

Dressed in baggy bright red, Rihanna sparked heavy speculation online when she exposed her baby bump, making it her second baby in less than a year. Prior to her performance, she teased that she would be bringing a special guest without specifying. Per PEOPLE:

A rep for Rihanna confirmed the news to PEOPLE Sunday night. The Grammy winner and her beau, rapper A$AP Rocky, welcomed their first child in May 2022. He was seen excitedly supporting her on the sidelines during the halftime show, filming her performance and dancing along.

Upon news of her first pregnancy, a source close to Rihanna said that she and A$AP Rocky were excited to become parents.

I’m sure we will all agree we’ve missed seeing Rihanna perform live. She did her thing pregnant or not #SuperBowl #FentyBowl #Rihanna pic.twitter.com/OUEd6RBYV3 — Starpush2 (@Starpush2) February 13, 2023

“Everything Rihanna does, she does it her own way on her own time table, and having a baby is no different,” the source said.

“They’re just like any other pair of parents-to-be. Yes, they happen to be famous, but they’re just the cutest, giddiest young couple that’s expecting kids,” it added.