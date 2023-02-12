Rihanna’s Greatest Woke Hits: Super Bowl Halftime Artist Has Long History of Far-Left Activism

Grammy award-winning singer Rihanna is the featured performer of the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show — and is bringing years of woke, partisan baggage to the supposedly apolitical event.

In 2018, the “Disturbia” singer accused the United States Border Patrol of “terrorism” over their use of tear gas to stop migrants from illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border.

That following year, Rihanna went after Republican lawmakers in the state of Alabama over them having signed abortion legislation, describing them as shameful “idiots” who were curtailing women’s rights.

“Take a look. These are the idiots making decisions for WOMEN in America,” the pop star wrote in a Twitter post, accompanied by an image of Republican lawmakers who voted in favor of the legislation. “Governor Kay Ivey… SHAME ON YOU!!!!”

That same year, the “Umbrella” songstress suggested that then-President Donald Trump is the “most mentally ill human being in America right now,” adding that the president’s response to a mass shooting in El Paso was “racist.”

Rihanna has also said that she declined an opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl in order to show solidarity with former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who is best known for protesting the national anthem and glorifying brutal Cuban dictator Fidel Castro.

“I couldn’t dare do that. For what? Who gains from that? Not my people. I just couldn’t be a sellout,” Rihanna said to Vogue magazine at the time.

In 2018, Rihanna had her attorneys send a legal threat to then-President Trump for playing one of her songs at his rally.

When Rihanna is not attacking President Trump and other conservatives, she is engaging in other strange behaviors.

Last year, the pop star backed her belief that climate change is a social justice issue by pledging $15 million to the movement through her Clara Lionel Foundation. Rihanna has also participated in so-called gender bending by creating an ad in which men apply lipstick for her cosmetics brand Fenty Beauty.

