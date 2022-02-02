Men Apply Lipstick in Pop Star Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty Ad

So-called gender bending has hit a new level as men are seen applying lipstick in the latest ad for left-wing pop star Rihanna’s cosmetics brand Fenty Beauty.

For some, it is becoming increasingly difficult to tell the difference between men and women in today’s society. See for yourself.

Watch Below:

Rihanna’s Fenty advertisement represents a broader gender-bending trend that has taken ahold of the entertainment industry, as well as other stations of society.

Men are now seen at Hollywood events, and on the cover of magazines, clad in women’s clothing. In 2019, actor Billy Porter attended the the Vanity Fair Oscar Party wearing a dress, and singer Harry Styles was featured on the cover of Vogue magazine wearing a dress that following year.

Rappers Kid Cudi and Young Thug, and actors Jaden Smith, and Ezra Miller have also been spotted wearing women’s clothing.

Meanwhile, television shows, media outlets, and left-wing activists continue to hype transgenderism and “non-binary” gender identities, while males begin to dominate in women’s competitions and sports.

Last summer, Kataluna Enriquez, a biological male who identifies as a woman, won the title of Miss Nevada USA. Transgender models Valentina Sampaio and Leyna Bloom — also biological males — have both appeared in Sports Illustrated‘s annual Swimsuit Issue.

And transgender UPenn swimmer Lia Thomas is crushing women’s swimming records, racking up even more major wins a few weeks ago, smashing women female opponents with wins in the 100-meter and 200-meter freestyle races against Harvard.

Moreover, in a society now seemingly obsessed with choosing words carefully in an attempt not to offend others, woke activists have ironically reduced women down to their menstrual cycles while describing females.

The New York Times, for example, has started describing women as “menstruators,” kowtowing to male-dominated transgender activists who are trying to cut out the cultural status and legal rights earned by women.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration’s 2022 fiscal year budget request has introduced for the first time the term “birthing people” to effectively replace “mothers.”

Rihanna, on the other hand, bizarrely suggests that she is pro-woman via her pro-abortion stance.

In 2019, the the Grammy award-winning singer attacked Republican lawmakers in Alabama over abortion legislation, describing them as shameful “idiots” curtailing women’s rights.

“Take a look. These are the idiots making decisions for WOMEN in America,” she wrote in a Twitter post, accompanied by an image of Republican lawmakers who voted in favor of the legislation. “Governor Kay Ivey…SHAME ON YOU!!!!”

take a look. these are the idiots making decisions for WOMEN in America.

Governor Kay Ivey…SHAME ON YOU!!!! pic.twitter.com/WuAjSVv6TH — Rihanna (@rihanna) May 16, 2019

Pro-abortion views can hardly be seen as a pro-woman stance, however, as a report in MedicalNewsToday last summer revealed that the elimination of baby girls through sex-selective abortions will lead to an increase in the gender gap by 4.7 million over the next nine years.

Over the weekend, Rihanna revealed that she is pregnant with her first child.

