Bruce Willis Diagnosed with Frontotemporal Dementia Following Aphasia Diagnosis

Hollywood star Bruce Willis has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia following his diagnosis of aphasia last year, his family has revealed in an announcement Thursday.

Bruce Willis’ family made the revelation in a statement posted to the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration’s official website.

“Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD). Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis,” the family said.

“Today there are no treatments for the disease, a reality that we hope can change in the years ahead. As Bruce’s condition advances, we hope that any media attention can be focused on shining a light on this disease that needs far more awareness and research.”

The message was signed by Willis’ wife Emma, his children, and his ex-wife, Demi Moore.

Willis, 67, is the star of the Die Hard movies as well as The Sixth Sense, 12 Monkeys, Pulp Fiction, and Armageddon.

Last year, Willis stepped away from his Hollywood career after the diagnosis of aphasia, a condition that causes loss of the ability to understand or express speech.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com