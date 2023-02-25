‘Hacks’ Star Jean Smart Reveals Recovery from Heart Procedure

Jean Smart, star of the HBO Max dark comedy, Hacks, has revealed that she is recovering from a heart operation. The Emmy Award winner told her nearly 90,000 followers to remind them that Feb. is American Heart Month.

“February is American Heart Month — a time when the nation spotlights heart health, so it feels important to share with all of you that I’m recovering from a recent, successful heart procedure,” she wrote in her Feb. 23 post. “I am fortunate to have excellent professional care and support from family and friends while I continue to recuperate.”

“Please listen to your body and talk to your doctor — I’m very glad I did,” she concluded.

Hacks has put some of its production departments on pause on its third season as Smart recovers.

“We are so happy that our beloved Jean Smart’s heart procedure was successful and she’s on the mend. HBO Max and UTV send their well wishes,” HBO Max and Universal TV said in a statement.

Smart’s heart condition had not been previously disclosed, but the acclaimed actress has been open about having Type 1 diabetes.

She even claimed that she went into acting as a result of her diagnosis.

“My mother insisted that I stay in Seattle for college. I had been diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes when I was thirteen, and she still hadn’t gotten over that by the time I was getting ready to graduate high school. She was afraid, I think, for me to go out of state to school,” Smart told the The New Yorker in 2021. She added that the illness spurred her to attend the theatre program at University of Washington. “So I have my mother and my diabetes to thank,” she insisted.

Smart, who received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame last year, also recently appeared in coronavirus vaccine ads wherein she notes that she has diabetes.

