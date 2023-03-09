RuPaul Attacks Laws Prohibiting Drag Shows for Children: ‘Drag Queens Are the Marines of the Queer Movement’

The queen of all drag queens RuPaul has spoken out against legislation in states including Tennessee banning drag shows for children, arguing conservatives are trying to distract the public from more important problems.

“Drag queens are the Marines of the queer movement,” he added.

RuPaul called the bills “a classic distraction technique” in an Instagram post Wednesday, while also encouraging his followers to donate to the ACLU.

“Hey, look over there! A classic distraction technique, distracting us away from the real issues that they were voted into office to focus on: jobs, healthcare, keeping our children safe from harm at their own school,” RuPaul said.

“But we know that bullies are incompetent at solving real issues. They look for easy targets so they can give the impression of being effective. They think our love, our light, our laughter and our joy are signs of weakness. But they’re wrong because that is our strength.”

He continued: “Drag queens are the Marines of the queer movement. Don’t get it twisted and don’t be distracted. Register to vote so we can get these stunt queens out of office and put some smart people with real solutions into government. And by the way, a social media post has never been as powerful as a registered vote.”

As Breitbart News reported, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee (R) recently signed into law legislation that prohibits sex change operations, cross-sex hormone therapy, and puberty blockers for children who are attempting to transition, in addition to prohibiting drag performances on public property and in the presence of children.

Similar legislation is in the works in other states including Nebraska, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Dakota, and South Carolina.

As a result, drag queens have become the left’s latest victim class, with the media portraying them as targets of anti-LGBTQ hate. The news media have also sought to portray drag queens as First Amendment pioneers, arguing attempts to halt drag shows for children infringe on their Constitutional rights.

