Angela Bassett Reaction Goes Viral After Losing Best Supporting Actress Oscar to Jamie Lee Curtis

Nobody likes to lose. Especially when your entire professional work is on display and you get beaten very publicly by an opponent. Just ask Angela Bassett.
On Sunday night’s Oscars telecast the world watched as Jamie Lee Curtis and Angela were nominated for Best Supporting Actress after their respective roles in Everything Everywhere All at Once and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The former won and Angela’s crestfallen reaction to the result was swift and to the point, as noticed by television viewers and those on social media.

They also questioned how it could be possible:

It hasn’t always been so disappointing for Bassett.

Last month she won entertainer of the year at the NAACP Image Awards on a night that also saw her take home an acting trophy for the television series “9-1-1.”

The Bassett-led Marvel superhero sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever won best motion picture at the ceremony, which was broadcast live on BET from Pasadena, California.

